St. Mary schools announce plans for lessons, grading

From the St. Mary Parish public school system:

School system personnel have developed plans for completing the school year and finalizing student grades in response to the governor’s extension of school closures. Throughout the remainder of the school year, students will continue to complete instructional programs corresponding to their grade level and course requirements in order to receive credit and meet promotion guidelines.

Traditionally, students were required to attain four quality points as measured by report card grades, in order to meet promotional standards.

Unfortunately, the extended closure of schools will prevent students from receiving direct classroom instruction for the final nine weeks grading period and quality points will be adjusted accordingly. Course

passage or promotional guidance will instead be dictated by the attainment of three quality points as opposed to the standard four quality points in order to account for school closures.

Parents and students have received instructional packets or assigned high school course recovery programming that will be used to gauge passage of a given class or for grade promotion. A May 8th deadline has been set for the submission of instructional packets in order to provide adequate time for teacher feedback and supplemental instruction that will support students in meeting the adjusted passing standards.

Schools will be contacting parents and students to make specific arrangements for instructional packet turn in times and teachers will be continuing their communication efforts to answer questions and support students in the process.

Additionally, schools may set parent conferences via teleconferencing or phone calls to discuss promotional