St. Mary Council on Aging adapts to pandemic

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Council on Aging scrambled to adapt to pandemic rules but still managed to provide thousands of meals to homebound seniors, Executive Director Beverly Domengeaux told the Parish Council on Wednesday.

The council is short of staffers for meal delivery, Domengeaux said, and Councilman James Bennett offered to get in touch with Morgan City officials to provide some help.

The council’s 2020 fiscal year ran from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. And for the first seven months, the council performed its mission of running senior centers and delivering meals on weekdays.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, Domengeaux said. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mitigation measures closed the senior centers but classified the home meal deliveries as an essential service that could continue.

That meant the council had to find masks, gloves and gowns for drivers and change procedures to prevent direct contact with the senior clients.

Despite the challenges, the council delivered 50,897 hot meals during the fiscal year and 6,215 holiday and weekend meals. Domengeaux praised council employees.

“Not one of them has missed a day,” she said, drawing a round of applause from the council.

But “we still have a waiting list,” Domengeaux said. “I’m short of staff. I need drivers.”

The parish government and other local governments support the council financially. For the 2019-20 year, the council has received its 16th straight positive audit, Domengeaux said. The council had revenue of more than $618,000 and expenses of more than $570,000 for the fiscal year.

“I’m proud to say I still have money in the bank,” Domengeaux said.

The council also delivered 100 donated heaters and blankets to local seniors, she said.