Sheriff's Office releases details on mask distributions in unincorporated areas

Sheriff Blaise Smith announces the locations for the mask distribution in the unincorporated areas of St. Mary Parish.

From 8 a.m.-noon Friday, or while supplies last at each location, deputies will be stationed at the locations listed below to hand out washable and reusable masks for the public.

Keep in mind, the municipalities also have been given masks for their cities. These masks are for those living in the unincorporated areas listed below. Citizens are advised to go to the location that is in your community area. If you live in a city, refer to their plan as to when and where their distribution will take place for your masks.

The five locations for distribution will be:

--Amelia Fire Department

--Bayou Vista Fire Department

--Centerville Fire Department

--Four Corners Fire Department

--Siracusaville Recreation Center

Citizens are asked to simply drive up, stay in your vehicle, and the deputy will give you a package of five masks. One package per vehicle will be distributed.

These masks have been divided up and disseminated by David Naquin and the employees of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to the municipalities and to the SMPSO to be distributed in their respective areas. Smith thanked them for their hand in this mask distribution.