Preparing the park's playground

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

Morgan City Recreation Department employee Victor Robinson sanitizes a slide at Lawrence Park in Morgan City Wednesday afternoon. The city of Morgan City, in Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening, will allow access to its parks, basketball courts and its skate park beginning Monday. Morgan City Recreation Director Seth Thomas asked that parents be present at all playground areas with their children. In Bayou Vista, weather permitting, the Swamp Skate Park and adjacent playground will open Monday, while on June 11, the 18-hole mini golf course will open, according to John Trevino Sr. of St. Mary Parish Recreation District No. 3.