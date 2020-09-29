Police agencies see increase in domestic violence cases

COVID-19 has affected society in numerous ways, and one more unfortunate aspect may be found in an uptick in domestic violence cases.

According to Toccara Reed, Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center director of services, there has been an increase in hotline calls for temporary restraining orders due to domestic violence since the pandemic began locally.

The center is the local resource that law enforcement uses to provide assistance to individuals and families to escape domestic violence. Among the services they offer are assistance with completing paperwork to receive a temporary restraining order from an abuser.

“We give them the paperwork to bring to the court house,” Reed said. “We also accompany them to court.”

St. Mary Parish Coroner Dr. Eric Melancon said recently he wasn’t sure about individual figures regarding domestic violence when discussing COVID-19, but he said he thinks a lot of times, it is unreported.

“It may be more reported now because of the COVID, and people with time on their hands, et cetera,” he said.

On the law enforcement side, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard and Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said that they have seen a rise in arrests in their department during COVID. COVID, the economy and financial stress from work all were factors law enforcement listed as reasons for an uptick.

“We’ve all kind of talked about it, and we think that it’s a combination of both the economy, the COVID,” Leonard said. “Both those factors I think are putting a lot of stress on the adults, and this is a component of it.”

Blair also noted that family members are working differently during this pandemic or are not working at all.

“People are working from home,” he said. “They’re around each other more and more every day, which can lead to other stress initiators, so obviously it probably is related somewhat to COVID or financial issues or job issues.”

Not everyone thought there was a link between COVID-19 and domestic abuse battery.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said he didn’t think there was a link between the two, noting that domestic violence has been around prior to COVID-19.

“It just happens,” he said. “It’s not that it planned to happen. It just happens.”

In addition to temporary restraining orders, Chez Hope also offers shelters for women and men and their families seeking to escape domestic violence as well as counseling services.

Reed said that of their clientele, about 89% are women. She said that men often times don’t feel comfortable reporting domestic violence, because they feel like they should be capable of providing protection for themselves and care for themselves.

Reed said it is key to reassure domestic violence victims that they are not alone.

“Chez Hope and similar organizations are willing to help,” she said. “These facilities offer free and confidential support during these difficult times. Making the decision to leave can be extremely hard and life threatening. There are resources available such as emergency shelter, legal services, crisis hotline, individual counseling, services for children, relocation assistance and more that can assist with the transition.”

She said that there are safety tips that can be used that could be “the difference between life or death,” such as developing an escape plan and knowing what triggers an abuser.

“Although you are afraid, please do not allow fear to keep you in a dangerous situation,” Reed said. “If you need immediate assistance call 911 or your local emergency services.”

Chez Hope, a nonprofit, has a shelter in Franklin and outreach offices in Iberia, St. Martin and Assumption parishes.

For more information, call the Louisiana Domestic Violence hotline at 1-888-411-1333 or Chez Hope at 337-828-4200.

As for the perpetrators, regardless of the reason they committed the violence, local officials said there is no excuse for it.

In addition to court proceedings, Blair said anger management classes are “pretty much a standard response” by the court system to get perpetrators help so they hopefully don’t repeat their offense.

Melancon said there are medicinal treatments people can turn to before things elevate to violence.

“If they ever have problems, make sure they get in to see their doctor, and let’s talk about it and maybe treat it,” he said. “I think a lot of people have underlying depression that goes untreated, and it’s almost too easy to provide a safe medication that would help balance some of those stress feelings so that you didn’t resort to violence or suicide or whatever.”