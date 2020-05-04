Pharr UMC hopes to start feeding program

Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City held the first of what it hopes will be several opportunities to serve the public through meals Sunday.

“We know that there are great needs in our whole community and where to begin to help … this is kind of a way to start,” said the Rev. Ann Sutton, senior pastor. “It certainly doesn’t fix anything by any means. We’ve always had a practice of feeding the community, and we had to cancel our (Good Friday) fish fry.”

Sunday’s event featured brown bags with hot dogs to feed 400 people, and meals were offered through walk-up and curbside at the church.

“We hope to repeat the opportunity to feed” the public, Sutton said.

In order for the church to continue the program, however, it needs the public’s help.

To do so, citizens can donate to the church either through the Give Plus app on their phone or through the church’s Market for Helping Hands account. To coordinate any food donations or for more information about donating, call the church at 985-384-7984.