Pets need a little extra attention, too

With stay-at-home mandates in effect, pet owners can look to their furry friends as a source of companionship and do more activities with them.

“They say that people that have pets live longer, happier, healthier lives, so for sure having pets is definitely a great thing during COVID-19,” said Dr. Abby Cefalu, owner of Morgan City Veterinary Hospital.

Cefalu said there have not been any instances of pets contracting COVID-19 yet.

“I know I saw the whole thing about the tiger, but that’s all still really up in the air,” she said. “They don’t have any concrete evidence about pets contracting it. I know it can live on the fur, but I have not read anything about pets contracting it.”

As for any precautions that people should take with their pets during COVID-19, Cefalu said the American Veterinary Medical Association is recommending the same precautions as with a family member.

That means no sneezing on their pet. Those who are COVID-19 positive should bathe their pet before it comes into contact with someone else, so the virus isn’t potentially transferred via fur to someone else, she said.

Cefalu also recommended those who are COVID-19 positive to wear a mask when around their pets, to prevent the spread of germs.

She said she is receiving information from the American Veterinary Medical Association daily about COVID-19.

“This is like a moving target,” Cefalu said. “Things are changing constantly. It’s a new disease, so there’s a lot we don’t know about it.”

To protect all involved — pets included — Cefalu and her staff are wearing personal protective equipment while caring for pets.

Due to the government mandate and to cut down on use of personal protective equipment, Cefalu said she cannot perform any routine surgeries, such as spays or neutering.

However, she can perform procedures deemed an emergency.

Cefalu said that right now, her office is busy because with owners home, they are noticing things with their pets that need attention.

While things may be stressful right now, Cefalu said it is important to remember to stay on top of pets’ health. That means recognizing the importance of vaccinating and also refilling medicine before running out to prevent delays due to shortages. She also recommended buying food before running out to ensure an adequate supply.

During this time, Cefalu said pet owners should walk their dog or get their dog exercise.

“Things that you haven’t had the chance to do before, making the time to do that right now, I think that’s important,” she said.

These also benefit the owner via the exercise and a source of Vitamin D from the sun.