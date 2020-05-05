Patterson family gets 'GMA' nod

A Patterson family who had been audience members on ABC’s “Good Morning America” two years ago received airtime last week during the show as they were recognized by Robin Roberts during the national broadcast.

Reginald and Theresa Weary and their daughters, Tayla and Tieriana Weary, were shown on the show in a new segment Roberts started.

“Robin wanted to start a new segment where she starts spotlighting old audience members because they’re audience-free right now,” Theresa Weary said of the show’s hosts, who are working from home right now due to COVID-19.

The family took a photo with Roberts during a commercial break when they were audience members during the summer of 2018, and Theresa said she was contacted last week via Facebook by Roberts’ producer about using the photo.

Roberts had the family’s photo displayed in the background on a desk and showed the photo to the audience during the show at one point, giving an update on how the family is coping with COVID-19 and the quarantine.

Right now, Theresa said she has switched jobs as she was laid off from her position at a research business doing assessments, but she has been rehired, working from home, in the behavioral health field. She said she has a background in social services.

Reginald, accountant for the City of Patterson, is working but due to social distancing, he has been working reduced hours, Theresa said.

Tayla is a junior at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she is a psychology major, while Tieriana is a forensic psychology student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Both have 4.0 grade point averages.

“So they’re managing with the new online” format, Theresa said.

Theresa, who watches “Good Morning American” each morning, said as of Monday, the family’s photo still was on Roberts’ desk. Theresa said she thought the family spotlights would be done once per week.