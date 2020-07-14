Officers, deputies won't be the ones enforcing mask requirements

By GEOFF STOUTE

gstoute@daily-review.com

Law enforcement agencies in St. Mary Parish will not be issuing citations to the public for not wearing masks in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandate announced Saturday and effective Monday that the public is required to do so when entering a business or outdoors if less than 6 feet apart.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a Facebook post Monday that his agency is not responsible for issuing citations to businesses that are not in compliance, either, noting that the governor’s proclamation says the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are those tasked with making sure these mandates are adhered to.

“Therefore, anyone wishing to report someone for not wearing a mask at an establishment should do so to an employee of that establishment,” Smith said in the post. “If the response is unsatisfactory, you may then contact the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-256-5452.”

Smith said that under the proclamation, only citations could be issued by the above authorized agencies to uncompliant businesses or organizations that do not enforce the mandate.

While it will not issue citations for not wearing masks, the Sheriff’s Office said that it will address unruly customers who refuse to leave a business for any reason, including for lack of compliance with the mask mandate the business is following.

“Any person who breaks the law by disturbing the peace or remaining on private property after being forbidden could be given a citation or arrested,” Smith said. “This is no different than the way in which the SMPSO answers these types of calls normally.”

Law enforcement officials asked the public to obey the requests of businesses.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a Facebook post that his department encourages the public to use personal protection equipment, but he said that the decision ultimately is a personal one.

“Those decisions, choices and consequences are the burden of the individual,” Blair wrote.

Local law enforcement agencies said they do wear personal protective equipment, though.

“As front-line workers, we have to ‘Hold the Line’ to ensure that this community has no disruption in service and the protection that is required,” Blair wrote.

In Patterson, Police Chief Garret Grogan said that his officers will approach those not wearing masks and provide them with one if they don’t have it and ask them to use it.

“We’re not going to go out there and just bombard people and arrest them or other things,” Grogan said. “We’re trying to help the community, not hurt it.”

A statement to be issued by Berwick Police Chief David Leonard on the department’s stance on the mask mandate was not available for Tuesday’s newspaper.