New baby arrives amid coronavirus precautions

Extra precautions were necessary to ensure her and her baby’s safety, but for the most part, nothing was unusual for a Morgan City woman who gave birth to her third child earlier this month.

Ya’Kendra Hebert, along with her husband Jeremy Hebert, welcomed their third child, Ja’Layla Za’Nya-Ma’at Hebert on April 7 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

“Overall, it went good,” Ya’Kendra said. “It was kind of irritating just being in the house all day, but as far as my birth went, my husband was allowed there.”

However, she said it was a little difficult for her because Jeremy wasn’t able to stay for the entire time, because he was needed to take care of the couple’s other children.

Leading up to giving birth, Ya’Kendra had to take extra precautions with wearing a mask in public when she had to leave her home, be cautious of what she touched, using spray to sanitize things and practice social distancing.

It was a nerve-racking period with the threat of COVID-19, Ya’Kendra said.

“It was a little scary just wondering if I was going to get it and my baby would get it, because I’ve seen videos of pregnant women having it,” she said.

Thankfully, things worked out well and the family avoided COVID-19.

At birth, Ja’Layla weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

Now back at home, Ya’Kendra said the rest of their family outside of Jeremy and Ja’Layla’s other two siblings have not met her yet.

“We’ve just really been keeping our distance,” Ya’Kendra said.