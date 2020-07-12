Morgan City PD will wear masks, but won't enforce mask mandate with citations

A statement from Morgan City's police encourages people to wear face covering in public and says officers will continue to use PPE. But the department won't enforce mask requirements with citations, according to a statement on the Police Department Facebook page.

Here is the text of the statement.

The Morgan City Police Department encourages everyone to utilize personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer or face shields to protect not only themselves but those around them from exposure to COVID-19. Although we highly recommend the use of PPE and social distancing, the Morgan City Police Department does not take the position of enforcing mandates through the issuance of citations or other means. Those decisions, choices and consequences are the burden of the individual.

As we have individual choices to make, the business owners have to determine what is in the best interest of their customers and employees to ensure their safety. They are bound by various regulatory requirements. Please honor and comply with their choices. Our officers will continue to do their part by wearing masks and PPE when applicable to not only ensure their health and well-being but the public as well regardless of each individual’s concerns regarding the use of masks. As front-line workers, we have to “Hold the Line” to ensure that this community has no disruption in service and the protection that is required.

I encourage everyone to examine their individual situations, consider those loved ones, co-workers and others around you that may be vulnerable. I “choose” and try to wear a mask when I am unable to maintain social distance or am near my loved ones that may be vulnerable, however that is a choice that I have personally made. When you make your choice, please choose wisely. Together we will overcome. Stay Safe!

Chief James F. Blair

Morgan City Police Department