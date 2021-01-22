Morgan City Council meeting delayed a week due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol

The first monthly Morgan City Council meeting of the year has been pushed back a week due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, the city announced Friday morning in a news release.

Instead of its Jan. 26 meeting date, the meeting will be held on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make decisions that are in the best interest of our employees and the public,” Mayor Lee Dragna said in the news release.

He said no agenda items were time sensitive.

Dragna was sworn into office earlier this month as mayor, replacing Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi.