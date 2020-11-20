MCHS game canceled due to possible COVID-19 exposures

Morgan City High School’s District 8-4A football game at home against Vandebilt Catholic has been cancelled as a precaution because of potential COVID-19 exposure among some Morgan City students, Morgan City Principal Tim Hymel said Friday afternoon.

Hymel said some students have test results pending to determine if they’re positive for the virus.

“If so, that means a couple of kids were exposed to it,” he said. “It doesn’t mean they have it, so out of precaution, they (Vandebilt Catholic) canceled.”

Hymel said the school was “very transparent” with Vandebilt Catholic about the situation.

“It was their call. … They’re going to the playoff next week, so they didn’t want to risk it,” he said.

The cancellation is the second related to COVID-19 this week in the Tri-City area as Central Catholic’s contest in Abbeville Friday night against Vermilion Catholic was canceled due to a Central Catholic coach testing positive for the virus.

This will be the second time Morgan City High School has had a game canceled this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Two weeks ago, the Tigers’ homecoming game against South Lafourche was canceled by the Tarpons after the Lafourche Parish school was forced into virtual learning for two weeks due to multiple COVID-19 cases on its campus.

Morgan City finishes its season with an 0-6 record overall and an 0-3 mark in District 8-4A action.