JBE: Phase 2 will continue two more weeks

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he will extend his proclamations to keep Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions in place for two weeks beyond Friday's planned expiration.

Phase 2 restrictions include limits on capacity and social distancing requirements for businesses, plus the statewide mask mandate, 50-person crowd limit and bar closures put in effect July 11.

The two-week extension would keep Phase 2 and the other restrictions in place until at least Sept. 11.