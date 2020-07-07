It's official: No La. Shrimp and Petroleum Festival this year

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival board released this statement Tuesday:

After months of deliberation, the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum

Festival announce the cancellation of the 85th Festival due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

This difficult decision was ultimately made with the health of the community in mind. As we

have all made sacrifices during this trying time, we believe it is our duty to continue to keep our

community safe and healthy. The Festival Board also took into consideration the financial

hardships that have come to our community and state during the pandemic which is still ongoing.

The Festival Board would like to thank all sponsors, members, friends, and attendees for all of

their support during this challenging time. We are all looking forward to next year for our 86th

Festival and for all of the festivities and traditions that come along with it.

For any questions, please contact the Festival Director Hailee Thomas at 985-385-0703 or by

email at director@shrimpandpetroleum.org .