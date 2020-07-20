'God gave me the talent': Woman sews masks to share with church, others

Bayou L’Ourse resident Shelia Steiner is using the talents she has to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steiner, who enjoys sewing, has made 1,132 masks since March, all free of charge. She estimated Sunday that she had another 400 to 500 masks cut out that she had to fold and pin on her table.

“God gave me the talent of my hands to create, and my grandmaw taught me how to crochet and sew,” she said.

She said if her gifts assist others, “I find that’s great. It’s really great.”

Initially, Steiner said her daughter, Ramonda Steiner Griffin, suggested the mask-making idea to her mom, using extra material Steiner had from handmade quilts that she makes, too.

Through trial and error, she perfected the mask-making size.

She said she mostly makes the masks for adults.

“Whatever’s left over, out of my material, then I make for kids,” she said. “It’s kind of hard finding kid’s stuff, but I’ve found a few patterns that the kids like at church.”

She credited The Mission Church in Patterson for her work, because she said her talent is a gift from God.

“I’ve been going to them for 5-1/2 years now, and they’ve opened my heart up. It’s always been there, but I’ve had it hidden, I guess you could say,” Steiner laughed.

In addition to church members, Steiner has made masks for students, Maison Jardin Senior Living Community, healthcare professionals and others in the community.

“I try to find something I think everybody might like,” she said.

And Steiner doesn’t charge for her work.

“God kind of laid that on my heart to help people at this time, and I can’t see charging,” she said.

However, Steiner does accept donations to help with her work, noting elastic and “pure cotton” material are things she could use. She said she can make 12 masks out of 1 yard of material. Anyone interested in donating materials should contact The Mission Church at 985-519-7292.

As for how long she will continue making masks, Steiner said as long as she has materials and elastic, she will keep going.