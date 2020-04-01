First responders take precautions against COVID-19

Local law enforcement agencies and first responders have instituted measures to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-City area have limited contact between their employees and the public as much as possible, while they also have halted visitors to their facilities to see inmates. All St. Mary Parish law enforcement facilities are free of the virus, officials said this week, while law enforcement personnel are equipped with personal protective equipment.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said that new prisoners that are brought into the jail have been isolated in a wing from the prison’s general population out of precaution.

“Actually, it’s a dorm that’s just been repaired, and it wasn’t being used, so everything in it is new,” he said.

Additionally, those who haven’t committed violent crimes that can’t afford the bond are being allowed by the judicial system to be released on their own recognizance, a practice that is also being conducted by other agencies, Smith said.

Morgan City Police Department Capt. Teddy Liner said that only corrections officers are allowed in the jails at the moment.

He also said that the police department’s front lobby has been closed, and officers are handling complaints via phone if they can.

In Berwick, Chief David Leonard said the department is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“On top of that, we’re trying to use common sense,” he said. “Obviously, if we’re going to a medical call, we try to screen them and use social distance, try to get a background history.”

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said that his officers are not incarcerating those who commit misdemeanor offenses. Instead, they are arrested and released on a summons. However, those who commit serious or felony crimes are arrested still.

As for first responders, Acadian Ambulance is following CDC guidelines for personal protective equipment regarding disinfecting its ambulances and for all other matters related to transporting suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, said Randall Mann, Acadian vice president of marketing and public relations.

When they are dispatched to a call, Acadian finds out whether the patient has COVID-19 symptoms. Regardless, the crew wears gowns, gloves, N95 masks and an eye shield, Mann said. He said the only time they wouldn’t wear this protective attire is if the call is for an accident such as a fall.

Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham said that when his department responds to a call, they seek as much information as they can through 911 and Acadian Ambulance about whether the patient has any COVID-19 symptoms.

If Acadian is working another call when the fire department arrives, Cockerham said they will “make limited access” until Acadian arrives.

“If it’s a cardiac arrest or something like that, we’ll do it (make entry), but we’re going to be on air (packs) with our full protective gears just in case,” he said.

As for firefighting, the only change with the virus has been the burn ban issued by the state fire marshal’s office.

“A lot of areas, they’ve had firemen exposed to it, to this disease, and they’re shorthanded,” Cockerham said. “We haven’t had that here, but there’s a statewide ban on burning unless you have permission to have a burn pit from a fire department.”