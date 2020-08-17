Eighteen new COVID cases, one death reported in three parishes

A combined 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in St. Martin, St. Mary and Assumption parishes in the last 24 hours by the Louisiana Office of Public Health in its noon update Monday.

St. Mary Parish had eight new cases, while St. Martin had seven. Assumption added three new cases. A death was reported in St. Martin, increasing its death toll from the pandemic to 48 fatalities. In all, St. Martin has 1,790 cases during the pandemic.

With the new cases, St. Mary’s total case count is 1,685, while deaths remain at 61.

Assumption’s total case count increased to 616 with Monday’s additions. The death toll remained at 20.

Statewide:

—Cases increased by 567 to 138,485.

—Deaths increased by 19 to 4,403.

—Hospitalizations increased by 30 to 1,226.

—Those on ventilators dropped by five to 184.