Early voting for the presidential primary got underway Saturday in St. Mary Parish and across Louisiana. Agnes Willis of Patterson prepares to vote during early voting Saturday at the Registrar of Voters office located at the St Mary Parish Annex Building at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. Voting will take place 8:30 a.m-6 p.m. through July 4, excluding Sundays. Voters are encouraged to wear face masks and use social distancing protocol.

The Daily Review/Diane Fears

Commissioner Rachel Derouen prepares a voter card for the electronic process.

Early voting begins Saturday

Sat, 06/20/2020 - 10:09am

Early voting begins for the July 11 Louisiana presidential primary.

