COVID causes cancellation of many Mardi Gras events

Area celebrations for Mardi Gras have also fallen victim to COVID-19 mandates.

For the first time in modern history, most of the area krewes are canceling Carnival celebrations for safety concerns.

The area’s oldest krewe, the Krewe of Hephaestus, has decided to postpone all events in 2021 and rollover any membership dues paid.

At this time, the only krewe hosting a ball is the Krewe of Dionysus. According to Captain Walter Shepherd, the krewe is holding a masquerade ball at the Berwick Civic Complex on Feb. 6.

The masked event will only be open to members in order to keep within the current state’s mandate of indoor gatherings being at 25% capacity or up to 75 individuals. Members will participate in a mask contest.

Dionysus has no parade planned at this time.

The women’s Krewe of Galatea is postponing all of its Mardi Gras events for 2021.

“It is in the best interest of our krewe and community that we have decided to cancel all our festivities for the remaining Mardi Gras season,” said Galatea Captain Michelle Picou.

The men’s Krewe of Adonis will forgo a ball this season. Parade plans are still pending.

The children’s Krewe of Nike will not hold or participate in any Carnival festivities in 2021.

Members of the Krewe of Hannibal have decided to skip having a ball this season and will not participate in any parades.

The Krewe of Amani also made the decision not to hold a tableau for Mardi Gras. Parade plans were pending at presstime.

A spokesman for the Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade also said that the parade is canceled at this time.

According to Hephaestus history, the last time a major interruption of Mardi Gras was when World War II resulted in no formal courts being presented in both 1943 and 1944. However, Coast Guardsmen and U.S. Navy personnel stationed in Morgan City took part in impromptu activities at the Brashear Avenue gym (the former Shannon Elementary). Royalty for 1943 was chosen by drawing with J.R. Hardee Jr. as king and Jane Smith as queen.

In 1944, a king was picked from the servicemen in attendance. Selected was Jerry Satterlee who chose Zelma Grabert as his queen.

Fat Tuesday will be recognized as Feb. 15 in 2021.