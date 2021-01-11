COVID-19 vaccine being sent to St. Mary, Assumption locations

A limited number of the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to select providers in all 64 parishes this week, including two additional locations in St. Mary Parish and two in Assumption Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday that the vaccine is available in St. Mary Parish at Teche Action Clinic in Franklin (1115 Weber St.) and at Walgreens Pharmacy in Morgan City (815 Brashear Ave.).

Additionally, at Wednesday’s St. Mary Parish Hospital Service District No. 2 meeting, Chairman Dr. William “Bill” Cefalu, announced the vaccine is available through Ochsner St. Mary at its Medical Office Building, located behind the hospital. However, that vaccine is available only to those who have been Ochsner patients within the past three years.

In Assumption Parish, the vaccine is available at two Napoleonville locations: Assumption Community Hospital Pharmacy (135 La. 402) and Reddy Family Medical Center (154 La. 1008).

The vaccine is eligible to the public in Phase 1B, Tier 1, who meet the following criteria:

—Ages 70 or older.

—Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff.

—Urgent care clinic providers and staff.

—Community care clinic providers and staff.

—Behavioral health clinic providers and staff.

—Dialysis providers and clients.

—Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients.

—Dental providers and staff.

—Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools.

Participating providers must make the vaccine available to anyone who is eligible, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s release.

Eligible residents must make an appointment with a participating provider. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

The list of pharmacies and their contact information is available at covidvaccine.la.gov.

The state resupplied the initial 107 pharmacies in 51 parishes this week who received the initial 100 vaccine doses apiece last week. One hundred and two new pharmacies this week were added in 13 parishes. That means in all, 209 vaccine providers are available in 64 parishes.

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors, the Department of Health release said.

These 209 providers — including 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers and nine healthcare sites — represent each of the state’s nine public health regions.