COVID-19 testing to be offered in area Tuesday

COVID-19 testing will be offered Tuesday during the morning and early afternoon at Stephensville Elementary and later in the afternoon at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Testing will be held at Stephensville Elementary from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until all tests kits are used, at Ochsner St. Mary.

At the Stephensville Elementary site at 3243 La. 70, participants are asked to bring an ID and wear a mask.

The test, a self-administered nasal swab, will be offered to anyone ages 5 and older

Results, which currently are available within 3-5 days, will be found at www.doineedacovidtest.com.

At Ochsner St. Mary, testing is available to those ages 2 and older who wish to know their COVID-19 status.

Those who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for the test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Community members will receive test results via Ochsner’s MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to the hospital system’s 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

Both testing sites will be held as planned, weather permitting.