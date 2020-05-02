COVID-19 death toll at Legacy of Franklin now at 13

The number of COVID-19 deaths at Legacy of Franklin has risen to 13, pushing the parishwide toll to 25, St. Mary Coroner Eric Melancon said.

A total of 46 of the parish's 193 COVID-19 cases have been among residents of the Franklin nursing home.

All those cases have occurred since April 8, when a Legacy resident who had been taken to a hospital for an unrelated illness tested positive for COVID-19 and died.

The nursing home had 106 residents when the pandemic reached Louisiana and 100 staff members. At least 13 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 and were sent home, leaving the facility in need of personnel to care for the residents. Legacy has also experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment.

Nursing homes have been sources of concern for public health officials fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to the disease, which can spread faster when people are in close quarters.

The Lambeth House retirement community in New Orleans was an early COVID-19 hot spot. By April 1, at least 11 Lambeth House residents had died, and there would be more, including legendary Saints placekicker Tom Dempsey.

The New York Post reported Saturday that 46 residents of the Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan had died from COVID-19. Another 52 deaths among residents are suspected of being caused by the coronavirus.