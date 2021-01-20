Coronavirus vaccine sites added

Staff Report

The state has added 89 new pharmacies to its vaccine providers statewide, including one in western St. Mary Parish and another in Assumption Parish.

They are among the 298 across the state included in the Louisiana Department of Health’s vaccine locations listed at covidvaccine.la.gov.

Locally, Walmart Pharmacy at 200 Northwest Blvd. in Franklin, and Reddy Family Medical Clinic in Pierre Part at 3407 La. 70 have been added to the list.

It marks the second consecutive week the state has expanded its vaccine sites.

The local additions join Assumption locations at Assumption Community Hospital Pharmacy (135 La. 402 in Napoleonville) and Reddy Family Medical Center in Napoleonville (154 La. 1008) and St. Mary locations at Walgreens Pharmacy at 815 Brashear Avenue in Morgan City and Teche Action Clinic at 1115 Weber St. in Franklin as part of the Louisiana Department of Health’s vaccine sites listed online.

Residents can call 211 to find a nearby vaccine provider, too.

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

—Persons ages 70 years or older.

—Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff.

—Urgent care clinic providers and staff.

—Community care clinic providers and staff.

—Behavioral health clinic providers and staff.

—Dialysis providers and clients.

—Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients, including people with disabilities over 16.

—Dental providers and staff.

—Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy or mortuary teams.

—Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

While the state resupplied the majority of providers that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. There is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future.

Participating providers must make vaccine available to anyone who is eligible.

Vaccine providers are located in each of the state’s 64 parishes. These providers include 150 chain pharmacies, 112 independent pharmacies, 19 federally qualified health centers, three rural health clinics and an additional 14 health care sites.