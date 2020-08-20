Combined 26 new COVID cases reported in three parishes

A combined 26 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths were reported in St. Martin, St. Mary and Assumption parishes in Thursday’s noon update on the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s website.

St. Martin had 14 new cases, increasing its pandemic total to 1,809, while St. Mary recorded nine new cases, upping its total to 1,703 during the pandemic. Assumption has three new cases, increasing its total to 626. Deaths remained at 20 in Assumption, 49 in St. Martin and 65 in St. Mary.

Statewide, hospitalizations continued to fall as 73 fewer people were in hospitals Thursday than the previous 24 hours, while three fewer were on ventilators. There are now 1,087 people in hospitalizations and 178 people on ventilators.

The state added 918 new cases on Thursday for a total of 140,821 during the pandemic, while there were 28 new deaths. There have been 4,496 deaths during the pandemic.