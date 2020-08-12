Central Catholic set to resume classes

Central Catholic will begin classes Friday on its elementary and high school campuses with a plan in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The plan is similar to the St. Mary Parish public school system’s protocol, with social distancing, daily health screenings, hand sanitizing and changes to lunch protocol included.

The complete plan can be found on Central Catholic High School’s website at https://www.htdioceseschools.org/files/7315/9552/2653/Return_to_School_P....

“The return-to-school plan in this document is based upon the conditions and information available at this moment in time,” Central Catholic Elementary Principal Amanda Talbot and Central Catholic High School Principal Pete Boudreaux said in the document. “Throughout the school year the plan will be adjusted when necessary to accommodate any changes which may occur.”

The principals said in a joint email that back-to-school preps have been successful.

“We are following protocols recommended by Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux,” they wrote.

Depending on the phase the state is in in its fight against COVID-19, school could be held using a traditional setting, a hybrid setting or a nontraditional model. In the traditional setting, students will return to their physical school campuses, while in the hybrid school model, school could be held in both traditional and non-traditional school settings.

The nontraditional school settings, which would be held in Phase One, would consist of online learning.

For those who have health conditions or don’t feel comfortable attending school in person, a virtual learning option will be available, but it will be determined on “a case-by-case basis,” Talbot and Boudreaux wrote in the email.

As for daily procedures, students should stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus.

Temperatures will be taken daily upon arrival at school, and a health screening will be conducted. Those with a temperature of 104.4 degrees or higher must stay home.

After clearing the health screenings, students either will report to the cafeteria for breakfast or to their classroom.

Those who don’t pass screening with be isolated.

Students, depending on whether they arrive in a car, bus or by walking, will enter the school facility at different entrances.

For students in third through 12th grades, as well as adults, face coverings will be required all day as much as possible. No face shields will be permitted.

Those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 must remain home until they meet the protocol to return to school.

Those who have had COVID can return to the school campus after at least 10 days since their symptoms first became present if their symptoms have improved and they have gone at least 24 hours with no fever without using medication to reduce it.

For those who test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic, they can return to school 10 days after their first positive test.

If students or faculty develop a severe case or require hospitalization, they may have to remain in isolation for 20 days after symptoms appear.

As for moving throughout the school day, high school students will participate in “staggered transitions” between classes, while elementary students will stay with their grade level as much as possible throughout the day.

Students can bring their meals daily, but no lunches may be brought to the student at school. They also may buy lunch in the cafeteria.

Because of limited seating and social distancing, students could eat lunch in classrooms or other areas.

Water fountains will not be used due to the risk of cross-contamination, but students will bring water bottles to school filled with water. Hydration stations will be available on campus to refill their bottles.

Bus transportation is coordinated with the St. Mary Parish School system with capacity limited to 25% in Phase 1, 50% in Phase Two and 75% in Phase Three.

While St. Mary Parish Schools will not begin classes until Sept. 8, Talbot and Boudreaux said less than 10% of students ride the school bus daily.

“We only have one bus which only services the elementary and the high school, so it should not be an issue,” they wrote.

Sanitization will take place after desks, tables and chairs are used by students as well as at the end of the school day.

After school care will be held, with students wearing their face coverings. They will stay with their grade level as much as possible and will practice social distancing.