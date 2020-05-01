Central Catholic graduation set for June 26

Central Catholic High School's 2020 commencement will be June 26, the Diocese of Thibodaux announced Friday.

Here's the text of a statement from the diocese:

In light of the governor’s latest proclamation and his plans for the upcoming implementation of gradual phases of changes to the Stay at Home order, our high school leaders have been working diligently behind the scenes with the Catholic Schools Office and diocesan officials to offer the most meaningful and traditional baccalaureate celebrations possible and have prayerfully determined the rescheduling of our Catholic high school graduations. Today, Bishop Shelton Fabre and Superintendent Suzanne Troxclair announce the following graduation dates for our high schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux:

Central Catholic School: Friday, June 26, 2020

Vandebilt Catholic High School: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Edward Douglas White Catholic High School: Saturday, June 27, 2020

While the specific details regarding the format of the graduation ceremonies are subject to the directives of our state and local government and health care officials, we are committed to meaningful and spiritual celebrations of our high school graduates and their diligent work throughout their Catholic school formation. Specific details will be released by individual schools as they are confirmed. In thanksgiving, we continue to reflect on the blessings we have received from having had the privilege of educating our graduating seniors in our Catholic school ministry.