LHSAA: No prep football until at least October

Louisiana high school football games will not start until at least Oct. 8, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced to its member schools in a memo sent Wednesday.

Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine stressed that just because universities or other states are restarting their athletic programs at certain times during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t mean that Louisiana high schools simply can, too, noting that in Louisiana, the standards set forth by the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Department of Education are followed.

“Just because they’re doing something doesn’t mean we’re going to, and just because we’re doing something doesn’t mean they’re going to, so to use those comparisons is not fair to any of the surrounding states because they are doing things differently,” Bonine said.

The memo released was approved Wednesday morning by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee.

During a video conference with media across the state, Bonine said that under Phase Two, schools would need to use helmets and shoulder pads for approximately a month.

He estimated that seven of 10 schools started fall football practice Monday, and, following the three-day acclimation period, will wear shoulder pads beginning Thursday.

However, he said that not until the state reaches Phase Three can they wear full pads. Bonine said the athletic association is hoping to reach Phase Three by the end of August.

In Phase Three, he said they would need 10-14 days of work and if they see a decline in cases that they project they will see, then body-on-body contact can begin.

At that point, they would need 21 days of full contact.

That means, any jamborees or scrimmages could be held Oct. 2-3

Games would not start until Oct. 8-10.

However, under the most recent plan, teams won’t start week 1 of their schedule. The first two weeks of the season will be cancelled and teams will start their season on week 3 of their schedules.

Bonine said the Louisiana High School Athletic Association still has the dates of Dec. 10-12 scheduled for the state high school football championships at the Superdome, but they are also considering other potential scenarios for the championships at the Dome.

Bonine said cross country and swimming seasons are set to begin on time in Phase Two, while volleyball will begin when the state reaches Phase Three. The start date for volleyball seasons to begin is Sept. 8.

Cross country, swimming and volleyball can hold their first practice Monday.

The first cross country and swimming meets can be held Aug. 31.

The state cross country meet is scheduled for Nov. 16-17, while the state swimming meet is set for Nov. 18-21.

The volleyball state tournament is set for Nov. 12-14.