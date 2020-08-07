Token of gratitude

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Member of the St. Mary Hospital District No. 2 board on Wednesday received a signed copy of our newspaper story about the board's donation of five ventilators to Ochsner St. Mary. Dr. Raymond Pisani, Ochsner St. Mary's cardiopulmonary manager, presented the laminated story on behalf of his staff. The board members are, from left: Huey Ohmer, Mick Morris, Dr. William Cefalu, attorney Bill Bourgeois, Heath Hoffpauir and Donald Stephens.