TGMC offering COVID tests with same-day results

Terrebonne General Medical Center is providing drive-through coronavirus testing with same day results.

From 8 a.m.- 2:45 p.m., testing will be offered by appointment only to ensure traffic flow and little wait times as patients arrive for their test. Please call 858-7777 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to schedule an appointment. You must have an order from physician, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant to schedule and be tested.

Testing will be performed at the TGMC Medical Arts facility, 855 Belanger St., Houma. Please arrive on time and bring your insurance card and driver’s license. Results can be easily read in TGMC’s MyChart.

Find more information on Coronavirus readiness at TGMC please visit TGMC.com.