Ava Landry, 9, wears one of the new Saints masks and shows off a cheerleading move for Juliet of the Saintsations. Members of the Saints' dance team joined Ochsner St. Mary CEO Fernis LeBlanc, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell and Assistant Superintendent Joseph Stadalis at Friday's Wyandotte event.
Owen Tabor, 11, shown with his mom, Chasity Duval, wears one of the new Saints masks.
Ochsner St. Mary CEO Fernis LeBlanc shows one of the masks that a teacher can wear so that students can see her form sounds and words.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Saints, Ochsner help St. Mary kids mask up
Ochsner Health System and the New Orleans Saints teamed up to donate 8,000 masks to the St. Mary public school system Friday at Morgan City's Wyandotte Elementary. Most of the masks bear the Saints logo. Ochsner also donated masks with a clear plastic covering for the mouth, which will be useful for teachers of phonics and language.