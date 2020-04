Submitted Photo

IberiaBank is pledging $500,000 to local food banks. In Acadiana, the Bank is pledging a total of $35,000 to FoodNet Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Solomon House Food Bank and Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, which collectively will provide support to food pantries across the region. The Iberia Bank associates shown are, from left: Catherine Olivier, Kim Ledet, Valencia Goodly, Krystal Lewis and Bailey Patin.