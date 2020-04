Submitted Photo

On Monday, Hattie Watts Elementary School donated treat bags and cookies to all Ochsner St. Mary employees to thank them for everything they do for their patients and community. Pictured from Hattie Watts are Danielle Grow, Sheryl Gibbons, principal, and Amy Isham. Not pictured are Polly Klein, Tammy Gros, Brooke Newton and Darelle Deslatte Bergeron.