Entrepreneurs and COVID-19: Pandemic challenges fledgling businesses

Opening a business already is a large undertaking. Doing it through COVID-19 adds other challenges.

Despite the challenges of those who may not be as willing to spend their money during this time or to stay home more, judging by grand openings by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, it certainly hasn’t slowed entrepreneurs down.

“We are seeing that entrepreneurial spirit in the parish as a whole,” Chamber Chairman Jason Watson said. “You’re seeing it on both sides on the east and the west side of the parish. … Small businesses opening up, and that’s a beautiful thing for our economy to see that there is some hope and people willing to step out and to make a go of it. I definitely am encouraged by what we’re seeing at the chamber right now.”

Watson said that the versatility of people has been a spur for new businesses opening, whether it’s due to a job loss or looking for another outlet.

“I think that adaptability of our St. Mary community is why you’re seeing some startups and some other things that are a little different than maybe we saw three or even six months ago, so it’s encouraging to see some things,” Watson said.

Two of those businesses who have opened recently are Moe’s Poboys and Takeout in Morgan City and Magic Sparkle Detailing in Berwick.

Both Moe’s owner Monique Aucoin and Magic Sparkle owner John Warren said they already were deep into the opening process by the time the pandemic’s threat was elevated in March of this year.

Aucoin said she had been looking at her building to rent since November, and it was a situation of either rent the building she wanted or risk someone else renting it. Then, she had to open, because she needed to pay her expenses.

The business will be open five weeks as of Monday, and while things have been slower after a busier first week of operation, Aucoin wasn’t blind to the pulse of business in the area right now as she manages a nearby business.

“I think if the virus wasn’t here, I’d be a lot busier,” she said.

In fact, the pandemic even delayed the opening of her business after looking at the building in November.

“It took me from November to August to actually get everything set up with the health department, the fire marshal,” she said.

Across Berwick Bay in Berwick, Warren has operated his business since the beginning of May. He has previous experience working for others in the car detailing business.

While times haven’t always been easy, he said he has been fortunate to make it through.

“It’s not always good,” Warren said. “It’s not always bad, but it’s definitely not the way you would want it to be because of what’s going on.”

When the pandemic came, Warren said that people were at a distance, and don’t like to come out due to the threat of COVID-19.

While there may be challenges, Warren said he picked a great spot on California Street to wash cars, and he lauded the people of Berwick for their support.

“From my experience, Berwick is a beautiful place,” he said. “The people are nice.”

From a lending perspective during COVID-19, Watson, who also is president of Patterson State Bank, said banks should try to find ways to assist the community during the pandemic, even with an economy that already was tough before COVID-19 affected the area.

He said that spirit is something that Patterson State Bank always has tried to do.

Watson said tough times have made it more difficult for people to determine whether they need a loan right now.

“But we’re certainly here, and I know the other banks in the area are more than willing to work with customers to try to help through the economic times,” he said.