Drive-through COVID testing begins Tuesday at Morgan City Walmart

A COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open on Tuesday, June 23, at the drive-through pharmacy window of the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1002 La. 70, Morgan City.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials. Testing is available for adults who meets Centers for Disease Control and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Morgan City during this time,” said Tice White, Walmart public affairs director for Louisiana. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Details regarding the testing site:

—Located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacy drive-through window at 1002 La., 70, Morgan City.

—The site is open 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly, weather permitting.

—Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19.

—Individuals must be 18 years and older.

—The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

—Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

—The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

—Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

—Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

—While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

For information on how Walmart is supporting COVI9-19 Drive-Thru Testing, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing