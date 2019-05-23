Young Foundation is SLCC's Benefactor of Year

South Louisiana Community College Chancellor Natalie Harder presents the SLCC Foundation Benefactor of the Year Award to members of the H & B Young Foundation board Thursday on the Young Memorial campus. The foundation named for Hugh and Byrnes Young in 1955 has given more than $17 million to the community and $5 million to Young Memorial since 1999. Shown from left are Lisa Parsiola, Tim Betbeze, Brenda Ayo, Gwen Ross and Harder.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker