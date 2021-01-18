Working on the railroad in Amelia

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

St. Mary Parish government, through negations with Burlington Santa Fe Railroad Co., undertook a surface repair to the railroad crossing on Lake Palourde By-Pass Road in Amelia Thursday that has long been a disruption to motorists, according to area Parish Councilman Mark Duhon. Duhon said the railroad company supplied the labor, which was completed through CW&N Contractors of Sibley, while the parish pitched in the blacktop. Above CW&N Contractors foreman Canaan Daigle works at the crossing. Also pictured are, from left, CW&N Contractors Logistics Supervisor Alvin Moore, Duhon and parish Road Department Supervisor John “Booker” Davis.