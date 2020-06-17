Where the oil price slump hit hardest

Lattice Publishing

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the world economy into turmoil as lockdowns around the world have caused economic activity to grind to a halt.

The demand for oil has crashed in the wake of the growing pandemic, sending oil prices diving and even dipping below $0 per barrel.

The concentration of oil and gas extraction workers varies widely by location. At the state level, Oklahoma and Wyoming have the highest concentrations of workers in oil and gas extraction at 7.7 and 6.7 times the national average respectively. Texas, with a relative concentration of 5.8 times the national average, boasts the largest number of total oil and gas workers of any state.

To find the metropolitan areas hit hardest by the drop in oil prices, researchers at Construction Coverage ranked metro areas according to the relative concentration of employment in the oil and gas extraction industry. Researchers also looked at the total number of oil and gas extraction workers, the median earnings for those workers, and cost of living.

To improve relevance and accuracy, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis.

25. Charleston, West Virginia

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 2.3 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 151

Total number of workers: 79,033

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $90,000

Cost of living: 14% below average

24. Baton Rouge,

Louisiana

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 2.4 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 760

Total number of workers: 393,009

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $80,000

Cost of living: 7% below average

23. State College,

Pennsylvania

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 2.4 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 153

Total number of workers: 76,627

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $65,000

Cost of living: 3% above average

22. Pittsburgh,

Pennsylvania

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 2.7 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 2,514

Total number of workers: 1,144,232

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $75,000

Cost of living: 6% below average

21. Lubbock,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 2.9 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 359

Total number of workers: 151,707

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $86,000

Cost of living: 7% below average

20. Roanoke,

Virginia

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 3.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 397

Total number of workers: 158,089

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: Not available

Cost of living: 10% below average

19. Santa Maria-

Santa Barbara, California

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 3.5 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 618

Total number of workers: 213,397

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $70,000

Cost of living: 10% above average

18. Morgantown, West Virginia

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 3.5 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 193

Total number of workers: 66,346

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $72,000

Cost of living: 9% below average

17. Denver-

Aurora-

Lakewood,

Colorado

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 3.6 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 4,899

Total number of workers: 1,677,095

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $85,000

Cost of living: 6% above average

16. Bismarck,

North Dakota

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 4.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 259

Total number of workers: 76,382

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $100,000

Cost of living: 7% below average

15. Bakersfield,

California

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 4.3 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 1,228

Total number of workers: 348,917

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $120,000

Cost of living: 4% below average

14. Shreveport-

Bossier City,

Louisiana

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 4.4 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 645

Total number of workers: 179,726

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $58,000

Cost of living: 11% below average

13. Tyler,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 5.0 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 423

Total number of workers: 103,429

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $100,000

Cost of living: 6% below average

12. Amarillo,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 5.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 522

Total number of workers: 125,842

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $100,000

Cost of living: 7% below average

11. College

Station-Bryan,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 5.3 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 460

Total number of workers: 105,264

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $60,000

Cost of living: 7% below average

10. Houma-

Thibodaux,

Louisiana

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 5.4 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 447

Total number of workers: 100,206

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $95,000

Cost of living: 10% below average

9. Lafayette,

Louisiana

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 5.6 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 1,085

Total number of workers: 238,332

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $111,000

Cost of living: 12% below average

8. San Angelo,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 5.9 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 273

Total number of workers: 56,396

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $125,000

Cost of living: 7% below average

7. Anchorage,

Alaska

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 6.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 1,124

Total number of workers: 223,143

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $130,000

Cost of living: 8% above average

6. Fort Collins,

Colorado

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 7.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 1,078

Total number of workers: 185,707

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $80,000

Cost of living: 2% above average

5. Oklahoma City,

Oklahoma

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 7.7 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 4,577

Total number of workers: 721,064

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $95,000

Cost of living: 9% below average

4. Corpus Christi,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 8.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 1,451

Total number of workers: 217,105

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $70,000

Cost of living: 6% below average

3. Odessa,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 10.0 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 621

Total number of workers: 75,980

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: Not available

Cost of living: 4% below average

2. Houston-

The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 13.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 35,927

Total number of workers: 3,335,536

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $120,000

Cost of living: 2% above average

1. Midland,

Texas

Relative concentration of oil and gas workers: 88.1 times the national average

Number of oil and gas workers: 6,567

Total number of workers: 90,888

Median earnings for oil and gas workers: $85,000

Cost of living: Average

Many of the locations with the highest concentration of oil and gas extraction workers are located in Texas, which is the leading producer of crude oil in the country. Texas employs over 65,000 workers in the oil and gas extraction industry, about half of the national total.

Oil and gas workers tend to have high median earnings — on average workers in the metros with the highest concentrations of oil and gas workers earn over $90,000 per year.