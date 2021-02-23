What the Wellness Center will offer

Staff Report

Franklin Foundation Hospital has officially announced the beginning of construction on a 60,000-square-foot Wellness Center on the hospital campus.

The center is expected to handle 20,000 patient visits each year and will be the first institution in the parish to integrate physical and behavioral health services, the hospital said.

“We continually evaluate new services to best meet the health needs of our community and are pleased to offer this center close to home for patients and family members,” said Stephanie Guidry, CEO.

The site of the Wellness Center will be located between the Franklin Foundation Hospital Medical Office building and the railroad on Northwest Boulevard.

The facility will offer orthopedics; cardiology; physical, occupational and speech therapy; outpatient cardiac rehab; senior behavioral health; conference rooms; community education rooms; a wellness testing center; and a fitness facility.

“With the addition of this facility, Franklin Foundation Hospital will add new and much needed services to our community,” the hospital said.

One of the new services offered will be cardiopulmonary rehabilitation which assist cardiovascular, pulmonary and respiratory patients in restoring and maintaining optimal health through exercise conditioning, strength training, diet education and emotional support. Another new service offered will be a senior intensive outpatient behavioral health program, which provides treatment for seniors experiencing depression, anxiety and other behavioral symptoms.

The fitness center shall be a full-service fitness facility open to the public at reasonable membership rates and include an indoor walking track, exercise studio’s including cycling, mind, body and soul, group exercise room, an indoor lap pool and an exercise-therapy pool.

The community education room will be used by the hospital and healthcare provider to offer valuable education on topics such as arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, women’s health and much more. The banquet facility will be available for rent to host weddings, conferences, Mardi Gras balls and other events as needed.

Franklin Foundation Hospital will continue our partnership with OrthoLA and Dr. Brent Rochon, cardiologist, offering expanded treatment room availability for a more efficient treatment experience and shorter wait times for patients.

The growing physical-occupational-speech therapy services will move from within the hospital to a larger and more effective treatment environment with access to the indoor therapy pool, resulting in better outcomes.

The integration of physical and behavioral health services is an example of health reform taking shape on the local level by improving access to care, the hospital said.

“At Franklin Foundation Hospital, we are working together with state and local governments to assist Louisiana in becoming physically and mentally healthier, this is our contribution,” Guidry, said.

Franklin Foundation Hospital is a 22-bed critical access community hospital serving the residents of St. Mary Parish and surrounding communities.

To learn more about our services or for help in finding a physician, please visit www.franklinfoundation.org.