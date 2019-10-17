Article Image Alt Text

Under the bridge

Thu, 10/17/2019 - 3:44pm

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
A drilling rig named Coastal 22 owned by Coastal Drilling has been docked on the Berwick side of the Atchafalaya River waiting on work. On Thursday around noon, the rig began making its way towards the Port of Iberia where it will be received by Coastal Drilling at the Coastal Drilling Yard. Once at the yard it will be put together and sent out for work. The drilling rig had to be partially sunk to ensure it could pass under the La. 182 and U.S. 90 bridges as it was secured to a barge and moved by tug boats.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019