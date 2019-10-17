Under the bridge

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

A drilling rig named Coastal 22 owned by Coastal Drilling has been docked on the Berwick side of the Atchafalaya River waiting on work. On Thursday around noon, the rig began making its way towards the Port of Iberia where it will be received by Coastal Drilling at the Coastal Drilling Yard. Once at the yard it will be put together and sent out for work. The drilling rig had to be partially sunk to ensure it could pass under the La. 182 and U.S. 90 bridges as it was secured to a barge and moved by tug boats.