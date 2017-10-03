UBS supplies blood to Nevada hospitals

The United Blood Services blood center in Las Vegas has provided blood and blood products to area hospitals treating victims of the concert shooting last night. At this time, the Las Vegas operations of United Blood Services have been able to provide the lifesaving blood needed by hospitals treating these victims.

United Blood Services in Morgan City said UBS stands ready to send blood to Las Vegas if needed. As part of the Blood Systems Blood Services division, United Blood Services is included in a multistate system of blood centers. This network works in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.

While O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are most needed whenever tragedy strikes, United Blood Services urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit www.bloodhero.com or call 985-384-5671 or 877-827-4376 to schedule an appointment at our donor center or at a mobile blood drive.

Blood has a shelf life, so it is important that donations are given on an ongoing basis, UBS said. It can take 24 to 36 hours to collect, test, process and distribute blood where it’s needed.