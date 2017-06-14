Trainer honored

Submitted Photo

Ryan Trahan, LAT, ATC, certified athletic trainer with the Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional, was presented with the Outreach Athletic Trainer of the Year award by the Louisiana Athletic Trainers’ Associationat its annual meeting recently in New Orleans. The Outreach Athletic Trainer of the Year Award recognizes members of the Association for tireless commitment of the highest level for service and care to athletes, the community and LATA. A native of Houma, Trahan earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Nicholls State University in 2012 and was an active member of Iota Tau Alpha, the athletic training honor society. He has been a member of Thibodaux Regional’s Sports Medicine staff for five years. Trahan is head athletic trainer at Riverside Academy in Reserve where he works with coaches and student athletes on a daily basis. Presenting the award to Trahan, left, is Scott Arceneaux, LAT, ATC, St. Amant High School and LATA president.