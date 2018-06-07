Time running out for blood donation promotion

United Blood Services, 1234 David Drive in Morgan City, is fighting the summer drop in blood donations by offering an Amazon gift card to anyone who gives by noon Friday.

The $25 gift card will be available through UBS' online gift store. UBS will be open until 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.

Also, anyone over 21 who donates in June, July or August will be entered in the UBS Dream Vacation contest, which offers up to $6,000 for a trip to a destination of the winner's choice. Last year's winner was from Morgan City. Donors 16-20 become eligible to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

Donors must be at least 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to those 22 and younger. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

All blood types are needed, UBS said, but type O negative blood is especially useful.

UBS said donations typically drop off by 20 percent in the summer months.