TGMC seeks volunteers for new advisory board

Teche Regional Medical Center seeks approximately 12 volunteers from the community to participate on ad advisory council. Duties include discussing how to improve the partnership between patients, their family and the healthcare professionals that care for them.

The goal of the Patient-Family Advisory council is to enhance the quality and safety of healthcare, leading to the best outcomes in patient care.

Patient-family centered care is an approach to health care founded on the understanding that the family plays a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of patients of all ages.

“We want to provide services to our community in an environment that fosters healing. Our vision in doing this is based on the understanding that providing the best care includes the technical skills as well as the patient experience. Who better to help us define that experience that our patients, their families and community?” said Aphreikah DuHaney-West, Teche Regional Medical Center’s CEO.

As health care systems have become more complex and fragmented, and as providers feel more pressure to see more patients in less time, care has too often become centered not on the needs of patients, but around the needs of the system itself, the hospital said.

Those interested in participating on the board should call 985-380-4302.