Teche Regional Stars of the Quarter

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 10:45am Anonymous

Submitted Photo
Teche Regional Medical Center held its Stars of the Quarter ceremony for the third quarter Oct. 11 at Café Teche. Employees were nominated by their fellow employees. Jerry Dooley, interim CEO, is pictured with the winners. The Non-Clinical Star of the Quarter is Antoinette Washington from the Dietary Department. The Clinical Star of the Quarter is Mereida “Me Me” Bochas from the Med/Surg Department. The Manager Star of the Quarter is Cassie Gaudet, drector of the Med/Surg Department.

