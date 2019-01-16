Teche Regional CEO named 'leader to watch

Becker’s Hospital Review named Aphreikah DuHaney-West, CEO of Teche Regional Medical Center as a top female leader to its annual list of 143 women hospital and health system leaders to know.

The women on the list are hospital and health system executives for institutions across the nation. Whether they lead multistate health systems or 25-bed critical access hospitals, these leaders face the challenges of running healthcare organizations head-on. Many wear multiple hats within their health system to promote organizational growth and drive innovation.

The leaders on the Becker’s Hospital Review list were nominated and selected based on editorial judgment after evaluation of their management and leadership skills, as well as career accom-plishments.

DuHaney-West manages the day-to-day operations of Teche Regional Medical Center as the 167-bed hospital’s CEO.

She is in charge of ensuring operational excellence, physician and employee engagement and Teche’s strategic market position. As a certified professional in patient safety, DuHaney-West has become a champion of quality and patient safety engaging and involving communities in their healthcare.

She previously served as chief operating officer of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte and Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. Before joining MRMC/Acadian, she served in numerous other leadership roles and mission critical initiatives in the areas of physician satisfaction, clinical outcomes and service line development in LifePoint facilities, including as chief nursing officer of Havasu Regional Medical Center, and Logan Regional Medical Center just to name a few.

DuHaney-West holds a gachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in nursing science and business administration.

She is certified in healthcare management as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is the recipient of numerous honors including Health Service CNO Award in 2010 and have presented at national conferences.

“I feel humbled and honored to be included in this list of well accomplished women in healthcare.

"I’m grateful to be part of an organization like LifePoint that values inclusion, advancement and development of their leaders. I’ve had the pleasure of working with talented employees and physicians in great communities.” added DuHaney-West.