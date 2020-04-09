St. Mary Excel first quarter report

Here's the first quarter report from the citizens group St. Mary Excel:

St. Mary Excel Quarterly Report (Jan. 1-March 3)

At this time of concern for the global health emergency, St. Mary Excel would like to be as helpful as possible as an organization. St. Mary Excel plans to continue to connect resources across agencies and entities.

While a progress report is due for the first quarter of 2020, St. Mary Excel remains committed tokeeping panel recommendations as a focus, but keeping the virus containment and response as prerequisites to that focus. The area can emerge from the economic slowdown more diversified as was the focus of the ULI visit.

During Quarter 1, St. Mary Excel hosted a local interest group meeting on January 24 at which time we revisited ULI panel recommendations. The Chamber of Commerce facilitated a Quality of Life Survey in which the public expressed perspectives on the economy, education, tourism, recreation. St. Mary Excel hosted The Water Institute of the Gulf for a community resilience workshop. At that workshop, high school students participated and shared their perspectives.

From revisiting ULI recommendations and hearing from the public, St. Mary Excel is working to connect recommendations to state and federal sources recognizing that dollars are prioritized to economic rescue and relief once the health emergency is contained.

St. Mary Excel has been filing grant applications. Thus far, two applications hold promise.