Scott Berry, right, receives the Citizen of Year Award. He's the managing partner in Omega Waste Management in Patterson and is the outgoing chairman of the St. Mary Chamber board. He is shown with Jason Watson, the incoming chairman.

Patterson State Bank was named Business of the Year. The Chamber cited the bank's ability to weather the rising and falling economic tides for more than 90 years. Chairman Bill Marin speaks in this photo, joined by bank officials Robert Watson, center, and Peter Lipari.

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, center, receives the Virginia Tyler Guillotte Award. The award goes to an "individual that stands ready to accept any challenge to improve the quality of life for our parish." Foulcard is shown with presenters Robert Allain, left, and Ed "Tiger" Verdin.

Sam Jones, right, receives the St. Mary Chamber President's Award. Jones recently stepped down after three terms as state representative from District 50. He also served as mayor of Franklin. He's shown with presenters Robert Allain and Tammie Moore.

Laura Meadows, a top aide to state Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, receives the Administrative Assistant of the Year Award. She's shown with presenters Robert Allain, left, and Scott Berry.

ARC of St. Mary receives the Non-Profit of the Year Award. Kristal Hebert received the award on behalf of the program that offers job training for people with disabilities. Client Marci holds the award.

St. Mary Chamber award-winners

Mon, 01/27/2020 - 12:53pm

These people received awards Thursday at the St. Mary Chamber banquet at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

Daily Review photos by Bill Decker

