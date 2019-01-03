Silent Disco does a body good

Thu, 01/03/2019 - 4:08pm

Joan Simon helps a resident with her neon-colored headphones Thursday during Morgan City Health Care & Rehabilitation's Silent Disco activity, part of the facility's Music and Memory program. Usually the residents listen to their individual musical tastes on iPods, but for a new year treat a wireless system was brought in. Residents had their choice of country, R&B or pop. Music and Memory coordinator Kayla Falgout said the technique helps residents with some conditions, including depression, reducing the need for some forms of medication.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019