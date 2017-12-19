Services Tuesday for Bernard Spivey, founder of Crown Oilfield Services

Staff Report

Services were scheduled Tuesday morning in Haynesville for Bernard Mark Spivey Jr., who founded a longtime St. Mary oilfield service company.

Spivey, 93, who had lived in Patterson since the late 1960s, died peacefully Saturday in Baton Rouge, according to his family.

Spivey was the founder of Crown Oilfield Services in Bayou Vista, which is still run by the family.

In a remarkable example of good timing, he founded Crown in 1973, the same year international tensions drove up world oil prices and created an energy boom that continued into the early 1980s.

Spivey, the oldest of 10 children born to a Haynesville family, joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Haynesville High School in 1942. He served aboard the fleet oiler USS Neosho, which was involved in World War II operations that included campaigns in the Aleutian Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Gilbert Islands, the Philippines, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

Spivey was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of First Baptist Church in Patterson for nearly 50 years, during which he also served as deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Patricia Lathrop Spivey, and by four children and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Margaret Rushing Spivey, to whom he was married 53 years; a daughter; four brothers; and his parents.

Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bailey Funeral Home in Haynesville. Burial was at the New Ramah Cemetery. A full obituary appears on Page 10.